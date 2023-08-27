Sewald gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Sewald has mostly danced around danger effectively since he was traded from Seattle, but he couldn't do it Saturday. A Tyler Stephenson RBI double and a Matt McLain groundout produced the pair of runs on Sewald's line in his second blown save in nine chances with the Diamondbacks. He's now at a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 72:21 K:BB through 52.2 innings on the year while converting 28 of 33 save chances.