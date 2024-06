Sewald allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Sewald needed 17 pitches (nine strikes) to close out this contest, earning his 10th save in as many chances this year. He's on a 13.2-inning scoreless streak -- the only run he's allowed this year came in his season debut after he started the year on the injured list. Sewald has maintained a stellar 0.61 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 14.2 innings this season.