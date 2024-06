Sewald earned a save against the Phillies on Friday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Tasked with preserving a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, Sewald needed just 11 pitches to secure his ninth save of the year. Sewald has not allowed a run since his first outing of the season May 7 and is a perfect 9-for-9 in save chances. He now owns a sparkling 0.66 ERA, 0.51 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings in 2024.