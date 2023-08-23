Sewald allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Sewald again flirted with danger, allowing multiple baserunners for the fourth time in nine outings since he joined the Diamondbacks. He's only paid for it once in a blown save versus the Twins on Aug. 6 -- he's kept runs off the board in his other eight appearances. Sewald is at a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB with 27 saves in 31 chances over 51 innings this year. He'll need to cut back on the traffic on the basepaths to continue to turn in strong results as the Arizona closer.