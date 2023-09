Sewald allowed a run on one hit and a walk in one inning but still earned a save over the Rockies on Monday.

Sewald needed 26 pitches to finish off the win and pick up his 30th save of the year. Since joining the Diamondbacks, he's registered a 4.63 ERA, driving his season ERA to 3.29 through 54.2 frames. On the bright side, he's given up just three runs over his last 10.2 innings while converting nine of his last 10 save chances.