Sewald picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rockies. He allowed three hits and struck out one over a scoreless inning.

Though Sewald got himself into a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth, he managed to retire Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar to cap off his third save as a Diamondback and the 24th of the 2023 campaign. After being rocked for three runs and two home runs in his first start with Arizona, Sewald has bounced back with three straight scoreless innings and has converted on all three save attempts. On the year, Sewald owns a 3.26 ERA and a 66:16 K:BB through 47 innings.