Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Sewald has picked up saves in four straight appearances and in seven of his 10 outings in June. The closer has been virtually untouchable this month, allowing two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out six over 8.2 innings. He's a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances with a 0.57 ERA, 0.51 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 15.2 innings overall.