Sewald struck out three over a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Twins.

Sewald, the closer Arizona acquired at the trade deadline, made his debut for the new organization, entering in the seventh inning of a 10-1 game. Because of the Diamondbacks slump -- they've lost five straight since the trade -- there have been no save opportunities for Sewald. Despite seven days in between outings, the right-hander was sharp, throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes.