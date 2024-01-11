The Diamondbacks and Sewald avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.35 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's Sewald's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he's currently slated to hit the free-agent market next offseason. The 33-year-old held a 3.12 ERA and 80:24 K:BB over 60.2 frames while notching 34 saves between the Mariners and Diamondbacks in 2023. With an unquestioned closer gig heading into 2024, Sewald's fantasy arrow is pointing up.