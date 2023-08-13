Sewald earned a save over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one inning.

Sewald was acquired by Arizona at the trade deadline to take over as the closer, but he had garnered only one save opportunity prior to Saturday as the Diamondbacks had stumbled to nine straight losses since he reported to the team. The right-hander got the chance to help end that slide against the Padres, and he came through with a scoreless frame to pick up the save. Sewald tossed 11 of 12 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just a harmless single to Juan Soto. He's locked into the ninth-inning role, but his save opportunities could be limited if the Diamondbacks aren't able to reverse their recent rough stretch.