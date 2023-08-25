Sewald recorded a save against Cincinnati on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.
Sewald came on in the top of the ninth frame with Arizona holding a tenuous one-run lead. He issued a free pass with one out but retired the next two batters to seal the deal. Sewald blew his first save opportunity with Arizona on Aug. 6 but has gone a perfect 7-for-7 since, posting eight scoreless innings and a 9:5 K:BB over that span.
