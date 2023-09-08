Sewald retired the only batter he faced to register a save against the Cubs on Thursday.

Arizona led 6-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth frame, so it didn't look like Sewald would be needed. However, the Cubs scored a run on three hits and brought the tying run to the the on-deck circle with two outs, resulting in the closer getting the call. Sewald got Seiya Suzuki to ground out to end the contest and walk away with a save without needing to work up much of a sweat. It was Sewald's third save in September and his 31st overall this season.