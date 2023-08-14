Sewald walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

After picking up just two appearances -- and blowing a save chance in one of them -- Sewald pitched on consecutive days to earn a pair of saves this weekend. The right-hander is 23-for-27 in save chances between Arizona and Seattle this year, though the Diamondbacks' poor play of late has limited his opportunities to close out games with his new team. He's at a 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB through 46 innings overall.