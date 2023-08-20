Sewald recorded his 26th save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Padres, walking two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

The outing was very nearly a disaster for the former Mariner. Sewald also hit Garrett Cooper with a pitch, eventually loading the bases with two outs, but Juan Soto's drive to left-center field died on the warning track rather than clearing the fence for a walk-off grand slam. Sewald's converted five straight save chances after blowing his first one for Arizona following his acquisition at the trade deadline, but he's been far from impressive for his new club with a 4.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through six innings. Barring a complete collapse, however, his spot in the ninth inning appears secure.