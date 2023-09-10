Sewald picked up the save in Saturday's win over the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on one hit over one inning. He did not record any strikeouts or walks.

Sewald entered the game with a two-run lead in the bottom of the 10th and retired the first two batters before giving up an RBI single to Cody Bellinger to cut the lead to one run. The right-hander then got Dansby Swanson to foul out for the final out of the game, giving Sewald his fourth save already this month. He's now converted 11 of his last 12 save opportunities, though he's failed to record a strikeout in three straight appearances.