Sewald allowed one walk in a scoreless inning to earn the win in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS. He struck out one.

Sewald was called into the tied game in the top of the ninth to hold things even for his offense and he succeeded with only a walk to Geraldo Perdomo spoiling his final line. Ketel Marte's walk-off hit in the ninth inning left Sewald with the first postseason win of his career, although he does have four saves so far this October. During that stretch, Sewald has pitched to a 0.60 WHIP across five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.