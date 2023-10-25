Sewald pitched a perfect inning to close out the game in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Sewald has yet to give up a run in the playoffs this year, putting together a dominant run of six saves in as many opportunities. The right-hander generated flyouts on all three outs as the Phillies were likely attempting to make any kind of contact to spare elimination. The 33-year-old closer will now have the opportunity to prepare for his first World Series. He has pitched to a 0.50 WHIP across eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts this postseason.