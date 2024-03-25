Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Sewald has a grade two left oblique strain and will start the season on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Sewald had a productive spring training, as he allowed no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, but the right-hander will spend time on the IL to start the 2024 season. With Sewald out, Kevin Ginkel is the most likely candidate to close for the Diamondbacks in the interim.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: No runs allowed•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Another run-free outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Throws inning in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Nets $7.35 from Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Secures sixth save of postseason•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Secures first postseason win•