Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Sewald has a grade two left oblique strain and will start the season on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald had a productive spring training, as he allowed no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, but the right-hander will spend time on the IL to start the 2024 season. With Sewald out, Kevin Ginkel is the most likely candidate to close for the Diamondbacks in the interim.