Sewald picked up the save Wednesday against Colorado, allowing one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Sewald entered the game with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon before retiring the next three batters, two of which went down swinging. The veteran reliever has now converted each of his last four save opportunities, racking up five strikeouts to only one walk over that stretch. He has, however, allowed a total of four hits over his last two appearances.