Sewald allowed two hits over a scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Sewald made his Cactus League debut, entering to start the third inning, and came away unscathed with the help of a baserunner getting thrown out at third base. The reliever, who enters spring training as the Diamondbacks' closer, trotted out a new changeup Saturday, per Jesus Cano of MLB.com. The righty used it twice during the at-bat that closed out his one inning. "We're going to see how it goes," Sewald said. "If the results are good enough that we think it's a quality pitch, then I'll take it in the season, but just something to try to work on." The 33-year-old veteran understands pitchers need to evolve to be effective over long careers. Sewald recorded 34 combined saves between Seattle and Arizona in 2023.