Sewald was not available to pitch Thursday when Justin Martinez notched the save in a 3-1 win over San Diego.
Neither Sewald nor Kevin Ginkel were available to close out for the Diamondbacks, so manager Torey Lovullo had Martinez get the final four outs. Sewald and Ginkel had each pitched four times in the last five days.
