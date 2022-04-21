Alcantara started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over Washington.

Rookie Geraldo Perdomo has received the bulk of playing time at shortstop since Nick Ahmed (shoulder) opened the season in the IL, but the prospect is grinding through a 1-for-22 (.045) stretch. That leaves him vulnerable to a replacement like Alcantara, who is not doing much better at 2-for-21 (.095). The latest on Ahmed is that he's picked up activity and could return during a six-game homestand that kicks off Friday.