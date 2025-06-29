default-cbs-image
Miller blew the save Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out two over one inning.

The right-hander allowed just one hit, a single to Dane Myers, who proceeded to steal second and third base to set up a Heriberto Hernandez sacrifice fly to tie the game. This was Miller's second blown save in June, with the other coming in a walk-off loss to the Blue Jays on June 17. Despite those setbacks, the veteran has been a steady presence for the Diamondbacks in 2025, posting a 2.18 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 33.0 innings.

