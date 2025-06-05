Miller earned the save in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta, allowing one walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Justin Martinez unavailable after throwing 37 pitches Wednesday, Miller was called upon to protect an 11-10 lead in the ninth inning an did so on just 10 pitches. On the season, the 34-year-old owns a stellar 1.75 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He's converted six of nine save opportunities and should remain in the ninth-inning mix, though Martinez figures to be the favorite for saves when healthy.