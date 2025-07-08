Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said after Monday's 6-3 win over the Padres that Miller (forearm) is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Miller wasn't known to be nursing an injury before the Diamondbacks surprisingly placed him on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm strain. The extent of the injury won't be fully known until his MRI results are in, but Lovullo noted that his concern level for Miller was "not low, something right in the middle." Before hitting the shelf, Miller had settled in as the Diamondbacks' closer after A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) required season-ending Tommy John surgeries, notching 10 saves while compiling a 1.98 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 36.1 innings. While Miller was out Monday, Kevin Ginkel stepped in to notch the save, though Lovullo suggested that the Diamondbacks' closer situation will be dictated by matchups until Miller returns, per Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona.