Miller picked up the save Sunday against Colorado, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Miller has served as a fill-in closer while A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (shoulder) spend time on the injured list. While Miller has gone three-for-four in save opportunities since landing ninth-inning duties, it hasn't been pretty. Miller had to escape a bases-loaded jam to secure his third save and loaded the bases again Sunday with one out before retiring Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia to secure the save. Despite his struggles, Miller should remain Arizona's closer until Martinez returns, which looks like it'll be Friday for the start of a series against St. Louis.