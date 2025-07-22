Miller (forearm) threw 16 pitches to live hitters Tuesday, but his lower back got tight, so his session was cut off early, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Miller has been working his way back from a right forearm strain, throwing a bullpen session Saturday, before facing live hitters Tuesday. The right-hander's arm felt good, but with the back issue popping up, the team opted to play it safe with Miller. The team will reportedly see how he's feeling Wednesday and go from there with his recovery plan.