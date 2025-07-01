Miller struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Miller has blown two of his last five save chances, allowing three runs over 5.2 innings in that span. However, he continues to rack up strikeouts while limiting walks -- he's punched out 10 batters without issuing a walk during that recent stretch, which hasn't even been his best pitching. The 34-year-old right-hander is now at a 2.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB while adding 10 saves, eight holds and five blown saves over 34.1 innings this year.