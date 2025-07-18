Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (forearm) began a throwing program Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Miller sought a second opinion on his flexor tendon and UCL just before the All-Star break and apparently received good news. It's unclear how quickly he'll return, but this is still good progress in his recovery.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Seeking second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Getting MRI for forearm•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Hits IL with forearm strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Saddled with loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Rebounds with 10th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Blows fifth save Saturday•