Miller fired a clean ninth inning to pick up his ninth save of the year in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Miller retired the White Sox in order on 12 pitches for his second save in as many appearances. Miller has taken over the closer role for the foreseeable future with the Diamondbacks losing two high-leverage arms for the season. He's enjoying a bounce-back campaign and has allowed just two runs in his last 12 appearances while racking up a 13:1 K:BB over that span.