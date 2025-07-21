default-cbs-image
Miller (forearm) is scheduled to face live batters Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Miller tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will take a slight step forward Tuesday by going up against actual batters. It remains unclear if Miller will be asked to complete a rehab assignment considering he's been on the injured list for just over two weeks, so his timetable for a return is currently up in the air.

