Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Throws bullpen Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (forearm) threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Miller received good news after getting a second opinion on his injury. He resumed throwing last Thursday before Saturday's bullpen session. It's unclear what or when Miller's next step will be.
