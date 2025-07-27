Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Throws bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (forearm) threw a 16-pitch bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Miller was on a normal progression from the bullpen to live batting practice, but Tuesday's live BP was cut short due to lower back tightness. Hence, the club's decision to restart the process. There's no word on a next step for Miller, but Tuesday's minor setback likely pushes back his expected return date.
