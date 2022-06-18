Heaney (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Guardians, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Heaney has been on the injured list since April 20 due to left shoulder discomfort, but he'll return to the mound Sunday after he didn't have any issues during Friday's side session. The southpaw was dominant over his first two starts of the season, posting a 16:3 K:BB and 0.68 WHIP in 10.1 scoreless innings.
