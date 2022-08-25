Heaney (2-1) earned the win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

Heaney fell behind early after giving up a first-inning solo homer to Willy Adames, but the lefty hurler surrendered just one more run after that. He racked up 20 swinging strikes and finished with 10 punchouts for the second straight game. Heaney struggled despite the big strikeout total in his previous outing, but he registered one of his strongest starts of the campaign Wednesday. The veteran appears to have unlocked his best stuff since joining Los Angeles in the offseason -- through 41.2 innings, he's posted a 1.94 ERA and a 62:12 K:BB. His ability to remain healthy remains a question mark, however.