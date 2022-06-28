Heaney (shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program as of Monday, Juan Toribio and Manny Randhawa of MLB.com report.

When Heaney was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation, manager Dave Roberts expressed hope that the southpaw would miss only two turns through the rotation. The fact that Heaney isn't yet throwing doesn't mean he'll be in line for an extended stay on the IL, but it does lessen his chances of returning in the minimum 15 days. Until Heaney is activated from the IL, Mitch White should have a spot in Los Angeles' rotation.