Heaney did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out eight and did not allow a walk.

While he allowed seven hits over five innings, Heaney did not allow a free pass and thus limited the damage to three runs. In his 10 starts, the southpaw has recorded at least a strikeout per inning in nine but has only reached six innings twice. Heaney now owns a strong 2.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP and is next slated to face San Diego at home this weekend.