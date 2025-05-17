The Dodgers reinstated Kershaw (toe/knee) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against the Angels on Saturday.

Kershaw will be pitching on a big-league mound for the first time since August after undergoing surgeries on his left toe and left knee. The future Hall of Famer made five rehab starts across three minor-league levels, finishing his assignment with a 2.57 ERA and 0.81 WHIP alongside a 16:5 K:BB across 21 innings. His first MLB test of 2025 will come against an Angels lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league with a .664 OPS. In order to make room for Kershaw on the active roster, the Dodgers optioned Ryan Loutos to Triple-A and transferred Blake Snell (shoulder) to the 60-day IL.