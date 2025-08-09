Kershaw (6-2) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

After ending July with a couple of poor starts, Kershaw has rebounded well to begin August. He's allowed one run on 12 hits and one walk over his last two starts, winning both of them after failing to collect a victory in July. The southpaw is now at a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB through 71.2 innings over 14 starts this season. Kershaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Padres.