Kershaw (7-2) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Padres.

The Dodgers' use of a six-man rotation -- and the extra rest that comes with it -- appears to be benefiting Kershaw. The southpaw has allowed just two runs over his last 18 innings while winning three starts in a row. For the season, he's now at a 3.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB across 77.2 innings through 15 starts. Kershaw's next outing is projected to be at Colorado.