Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kershaw (pelvis) could start Saturday against the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw was initially listed as the projected starter for Sunday's series finale against San Francisco, but Roberts indicated that the southpaw could return a day earlier than expected, which would likely push Julio Urias back to start Sunday. Regardless of whether Kershaw ultimately pitches Saturday or Sunday, the 34-year-old should be back in action this weekend after missing nearly a month.