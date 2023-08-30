Kershaw (12-4) allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers took control of this game early, so Kershaw was pulled with 79 pitches (42 strikes). He wasn't at his sharpest, but he was good enough to collect his second win in four starts since returning from a shoulder injury. The southpaw has allowed four runs over 17 innings in that span. He's now at a 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 120:29 K:BB through 112.1 innings over 20 starts this season. If the Dodgers keep giving him ample run support, he may continue to see shorter outings down the stretch to stay fresh for the postseason. Kershaw is lined up for a challenging home start against Atlanta this weekend.