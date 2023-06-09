Kershaw (8-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out nine.

Kershaw (8-4) cruised through the Reds lineup Thursday, allowing just five hits and six base runners over seven shutout innings to notch his National League-leading eighth win. The veteran lefty struck out nine batters in the contest for the second straight start, while it was his third time throwing seven scoreless frames this season. Kershaw continues to show no signs of slowing down in his 16th season, producing 17 swinging strikes in Thursday's win.