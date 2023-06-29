Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw went through his usual post-start workout Wednesday and is expected to make his next start after requesting to be removed from Tuesday's win over Colorado, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw tossed a gem Tuesday, holding the Rockies hitless until there were two outs in the sixth inning and finishing with six scoreless frames. However, he asked to be removed after tossing just 79 pitches, later explaining that he "didn't feel great overall" and "just needed to come out right there," per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com. Kershaw also suggested that he expects to make his next start, and Roberts indicated support for that notion one day later, though he also suggested that he's not sure when that start may be. That could mean Kershaw is pushed back a day or two, though such a scenario is only speculation at this point.