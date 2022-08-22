Kershaw (back) threw a three-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kershaw took another step forward by facing batters on his home mound. Skipper Dave Roberts has already noted that the southpaw will not go down to the minors for a rehab assignment, and assuming Kershaw is feeling fine after Monday's outing, the plan is for him to toss a four-inning sim game Saturday in Miami, per Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. After that, Kershaw would be cleared to return at the beginning of September if all is well with his back.
