Kershaw (9-4) struck out five and earned the win Tuesday against the Angels after he allowed five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings.

The veteran left-hander completed seven frames for the third time in his past four starts, and he has three wins and a 1.33 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB during that stretch. Kershaw is throwing as well as ever with a 2.72 ERA and 10.4 K/9 across 89.1 innings this year, and he's already made 15 starts after being limited to 22 starts in each of the previous two seasons.