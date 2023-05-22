Kershaw was placed on the bereavement list by the Dodgers on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Kershaw's mother recently passed, so he'll have some time for mourning. He is not expected to miss a start, putting the lefty in line to take the ball this weekend in Tampa Bay.
