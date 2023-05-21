Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw will be placed on the bereavement list in the coming days but will make his next start, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw will spend the next few days with his family following the recent passing of his mother, but he isn't expected to miss any starts. The southpaw started Sunday against the Cardinals and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings. Assuming he rejoins the team when expected, his next start lines up for next weekend in Tampa Bay.