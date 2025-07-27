Kershaw (4-2) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Kershaw's stuff isn't what it used to be, but he's mostly been able to adjust to remain effective this season, as he entered Saturday with a 3.27 ERA. However, the southpaw's lack of a put-away pitch hurt him against the Red Sox, especially in the second inning -- in that frame, he got to an 0-2 or 1-2 count to each of the first three batters he faced, but all three reached base against him as Boston scored three times in the inning to take the lead. Kershaw tallied just two strikeouts overall, marking his fourth straight start with three or fewer punchouts, and his 5.9 K/9 is on pace to be the lowest of his career by a wide margin. That said, Kershaw still sits at a respectable 3.62 ERA on the campaign. He's lined up to face the Rays on the road his next time out.