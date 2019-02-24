Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Left shoulder didn't feel right

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts further clarified Kershaw's "arm irritation" from earlier in the week, saying that it was Kershaw's left shoulder that didn't feel right during his throwing session earlier in the week, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers expect Kershaw to resume throwing again sometime soon next week. Now that we have a better idea of what was bothering him, we can better evaluate how serious this is. For those that were already down on him heading into the season, it probably serves as confirmation to stay away from him. Over the last four days at the NFBC, his ADP has dropped to 44.85, though the latest he has been picked is 56th overall.